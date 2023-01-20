Predicted Man United XI vs Arsenal: Lisandro Martinez to replace Casemiro in midfield



An uncharacteristically undisciplined foul by Casemiro against Crystal Palace on Wednesday was rightly yellow carded, bringing his total for the season to five.

This has ruled him out of the vital clash against Arsenal at Highbury on Sunday and leaves manager Erik ten Hag with a headache in terms of team selection in midfield.

With Scott McTominay looking off the pace in his recent appearances from the bench, the boss could choose to play Lisandro Martinez in Casemiro’s place alongside Christian Eriksen.

Luke Shaw could move back to partner Raphael Varane at centre back, with Tyrell Malacia once again coming in at left back.

Assuming Diogo Dalot is still out, Aaron Wan-Bissaka will almost certainly continue at right back. The Englishman has been playing so well that even if Dalot was fit, it is uncertain he would be brought in at this stage.

Further up the pitch, another decision to be made is whether Anthony Martial, if fit, should replace Wout Weghorst at centre forward.

Weghorst put in a competent debut against Palace, but of firing on all cylinders, Martial represents the most versatile option.

We think the Frenchman will be restored if fit, with the Dutchman being relegated to the bench.

Antony’s position on the right wing must also be seriously in doubt after another lacklustre performance at Selhurst Park.

Jadon Sancho is back in full training and could make a surprise appearance, but this is more likely to be from the bench.

Marcus Rashford could switch to the right with Alejandro coming in on the left, but we think Ten Hag is more likely to restore Fred to the side, with Bruno Fernandes taking up the right wing role again.

This would be very similar to the victorious line-up against Man City last weekend, but with Fred and Eriksen’s positions reversed, Fred playing further up the pitch and Eriksen the deep playmaker.

David de Gea, as always, is expected to play in goal although Jack Butland could deputise for the first time, having been ineligible against parent club Palace in the week.

With all that in mind, here is our predicted XI for the game:







Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.



