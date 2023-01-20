Steve McClaren linked with vacant Ghana managerial position



Manchester United assistant coach Steve McClaren has been linked with becoming Ghana national team manager.

Ghana are currently without a head coach following the World Cup.

Otto Addo occupied the spot during the tournament in the role of caretaker manager following Milovan Rajevac’s sacking last year.

Addo has already returned to Borussia Dortmund, working as talent coach on a full-time basis.

As such, the Ghana FA are eyeing an appointment by the end of January.

Steve McClaren has emerged as a surprise candidate for the role.

According to Accra-based Asempa FM via Football Ghana, United’s first-team coach helps form a three-man shortlist.

Former Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton and former Inter manager Héctor Raúl Cúper are the other two candidates.

Hughton, most likely to be appointed, has been serving as Ghana’s technical advisor for just under a year.

Cúper, meanwhile, has recent experience in managing an African nation having been at the helm of DR Congo until last June.

McClaren’s cultured CV and association with United made him the prime candidate to assist Erik ten Hag.

The pair had previously reversed roles during McClaren’s successful spell managing Ten Hag’s local club Twente in the Netherlands.

Since his return to United, the Englishman has been viewed as a vital asset in Ten Hag’s arsenal, helping to create a warm atmosphere in the dressing room whilst instilling critical Ten Hag/United values on the training ground.

McClaren worked under Sir Alex Ferguson as assistant coach in a period including the Treble-winning season.

As for other staff news, Ten Hag has refused to sanction first-team coach Eric Ramsay’s exit following concrete interest from Blackpool.

Blackpool have since appointed Mick McCarthy as their new manager.







