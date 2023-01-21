Bolton Wanderers manager sings Shola Shoretire’s praises



Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has spoken incredibly highly of Manchester United youngster Shola Shoretire.

Shoretire, 18, will spend the second half of the season on loan at the League One club having completed the move on Thursday.

This marks the youngster’s first spell away from the club since he signed in 2014. He became Manchester United youngest every player to feature in an official UEFA Youth League game at 14 years and 10 months old in 2018.

After signing a professional contract one week after his 17th birthday, Shoretire has gone on to make five appearances for the first team.

Now, two weeks ahead of his 19th birthday, the Newcastle-born prospect is seeking valuable competitive experience on a consistent basis.

Shoretire was awarded the Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year for his displays during the 2020/21 season.

Evatt, who took over the helm at Bolton in 2020, has gained plaudits for his attacking philosophy.

Before guiding Bolton to promotion to League One in 2021, Evatt managed Barrow, who were aptly nicknamed “Barrowlona” in reference to the team’s newfound style of play.

Speaking to The Bolton News about his reasoning for signing Shoretire, Evatt detailed:

“I am certainly very excited about working with him, we have done a lot of due diligence on him, what we think he can bring to the team.

“He has been around the United first team squad since he was a very, very young man. They think highly of him and he is super-talented.

“You very rarely see a player of his age have the game intelligence he has, playing 360 degrees. And by that I mean to occupy certain areas of the pitch, be able to turn and beat an opponent, be able to receive on the turn when he has time and space because he can scan the pitch and knows where he is.

“He adds quality […] he can get people on the edge of their seats.

“His attitude is first class. We have met with him, met with his father, met with Manchester United – and not just the academy and loan manager, but with some of the hierarchy. That shows you where they think he is at, and how highly they regard him.”

Bolton currently sit at 5th place in the League One table with 20 fixtures remaining.







