Dwight Yorke’s first stint as manager over in just thirteen games

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke has left Macarthur FC. The abrupt parting of ways comes just thirteen games into his two-year contract with the A-League side.

The ex-United star held a meeting with Macarthur chairman Gino Marra on Saturday.

It concluded with a mutual agreement to terminate Yorke’s contract (via The Daily Mail).

Over in the blink of an eye

Dwight Yorke’s tenure at the club was his first venture into coaching at the senior level after enjoying a brilliant trophy-laden career.

Yorke earned his coaching badges at Old Trafford under the mentorship of his former manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

While his stint at Macarthur FC ended barely after it began, the ex-United star could extend his stay in Australia by moving to A-League rivals Sydney FC.

Silver linings

Sydney sacked ex-manager Steve Corica after a poor start to the season. 51-year-old Yorke, who played for the club in the 2005 inaugural A-League season, could be poised to fill the vacancy.

Pressure is mounting for the five-time champions, who have endured a terrible start this season despite hopes of putting an awful 2021-2022 campaign behind them. Sydney also failed to reach the finals.

Macarthur issued a statement that revealed that Yorke would like ‘to pursue other opportunities.’

The admissions fanned the flames of rumours that Yorke could return to his former club as a coach.

The departing Yorke had this to say:

“I want to thank the chairman Gino Marra, CEO Sam Krslovic, all the ownership group, as well as all the staff, fans of Macarthur FC.”







