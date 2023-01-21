Eric Bailly hit with seven-game suspension for horror tackle out on loan with Marseille



Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has been hit with a seven-game ban following a horror tackle he committed while playing on loan for Marseille.

The ban was extended from the regular three-match suspension by the French Football Federation’s disciplinary committee.

It was upgraded as a result of the violent nature of the tackle, which came in Coupe de France game against lower-league opposition.

Within just 15 minutes of kick-off, the Ivorian effectively planted his studs in Moussa N’Diaye’s chest.

Bailly was challenging for a bouncing ball, leading to the high boot, but there is no angle at which the tackle does not appear incredibly reckless.

N’Diaye required hospital treatment after the incident, and will likely spend months on the side-lines.

He was treated for suspected broken ribs and pain in the lungs and liver, and now faces a road to recovery.

To his credit, Eric Bailly was quick to visit the fourth-tier player in hospital to apologise, but naturally that has done little to escape the extended punishment.

The suspension is a blow for the 28-year-old, whose season has – much like his career – been beset by injuries.

He has missed seven matches due to injury during his time in Marseille, in addition to the two he has already missed for this particular suspension and the five to come.

While he will have hoped to have gotten his career back on track in France, it has thus far been something of a disaster.

For their part, Marseille are enjoying a good season and currently sit third in the Ligue 1 table at the halfway point of their campaign.







