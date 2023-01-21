Erik ten Hag gives reality check regarding Jadon Sancho return



Manchester United are the only Premier League team to be fighting on all four fronts which means squad depth will be pivotal if United are to achieve success this season.

With the January transfer window in full swing, quite a few United stars are being eyed by clubs due to the lack of minutes they have received so far.

Anthony Elanga and Facundo Pellistri are two wingers who are generating a fair amount of interest from within the Premier League as well as from abroad.

Sancho back in team training

But Ten Hag cannot afford to release both wingers, not until there is a replacement brought in or if Jadon Sancho is fit enough to make a comeback into competitive football.

The English winger last played for the first team against Chelsea back in October and was put on an individual training programme over the festive season.

Erik ten Hag on Jadon Sancho: “We will go step by step. Jadon’s now making the next step”. 🔴 #MUFC “It’s true, Tuesday he was for the first time, in team training but team training is the final training before a game”, quotes via @BeanymanSports. pic.twitter.com/jYXaGtj6Mj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 20, 2023

Interestingly, it has already been reported by The Peoples Person that the former Borussia Dortmund star has also started team training, which might suggest a comeback is quite close.

However, Ten Hag has admitted there is “a way to go” before Sancho is welcomed back into the United matchday squad.

Speaking to club media ahead of the clash with table-toppers Arsenal, the United manager revealed that he wants to see “progress” from the 22-year-old before a decision regarding is comeback can be arrived at.

“It [group training] is the next step – he still has a way to go,” he said.

Sancho matchday involvement still far away

“He will know that, but when he makes this progress, then he can return in the group for games. Of course, we all hope that, because he is a great footballer. He has great skills that can help us.

“We have to cover so many games, but especially we need quality players, and he is definitely a quality player who can make the difference and we are expecting that from him.”

Ten Hag’s admission means it will take a few weeks at least before Sancho can be deemed fit enough to play games.

Earlier, it was thought that the Dutch boss might use the cup games to hand Sancho some minutes before throwing him into the deep end in the league.



