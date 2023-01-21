Estelle Cascarino joins Manchester United on loan

It’s been a busy day for Manchester United Women as they announce their second signing of the transfer window just hours after they unveiled Jayde Riviere.

Estelle Cascarino has joined the Reds on loan from PSG until the end of the season.

The 25-year old has spent the last two season at PSG and has previously had spells with Bordeaux, Paris FC and Olympique Lyon – winning two Division 1 titles and two French Cups in her career.

The French international made her debut for her country in 2017 having previously represented France at all age groups from under-16 upwards.

Speaking of her move to United she said, “I am so happy and excited to be here. I want to grow as a player and a person, and help the team win trophies.”

She continued, “On the pitch I am a fighter and like to help the team in both attack and defence. I cannot wait to get started here in England.”

Manager Marc Skinner said, “We played against Estelle in the Toulouse Cup in the summer, and it was clear to see what she can add to our group.”

He added, “Estelle will add quality and versatility both in and out of possession. She can play in midfield or central defence with excellent technical ability and a calmness that is inherent of a player who trusts in her own ability.

“We’re looking forward to working with Estelle, as we build a highly competitive, forward-thinking team.”

Polly Bancroft, Head of Women’s Football said, “Estelle is a proven winner who can offer our team key positional options, as we push towards a strong finish to the second half of the season.”

She continued, “Her experience will no doubt prove invaluable to the group and we are delighted to welcome her to United.”

United are looking to secure Champions League football for next season by finishing inside the top three this year. Both Riviere and Cascarino will be huge assets to Skinner’s squad and should help sure up the Reds’ position in the WSL.







