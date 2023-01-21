Facundo Pellistri faces a “Januzaj” problem as transfer hurdle to Valencia emerges



Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri‘s agent says that his client has a number of likely destinations in the event of an Old Trafford departure.

Over recent days, Pellistri has been the subject of intense interest from both South America and Europe.

Alongside Europen clubs, Flamengo also expressed strong admiration for the Uruguayan and an intention of adding him to their ranks.

Interest in Pellistri was rekindled after his brilliant cameo in the Carabao Cup against Charlton Athletic.

The 21-year-old replaced Elanga in the final minutes of the game and produced a brilliant display, capped by a well-worked assist for a Marcus Rashford goal.

La Salvia, the player’s agent said, “It’s clear that Manchester United want him to stay at the club.

“However, we need him to play.

“There are many options in Europe for Facundo on a loan move.”

La Salvia’s comments come in the midst of a report by CalcioMercato via SportWitness which relays that a deal for the young forward to Valencia is in its final stages of completion.

As per the report, the United youngster is on the verge of a move to Valencia.

This comes after contacts in the past few days with the deal now close to being completed.

The report fails to confirm whether Pellistri moving to Valencia will be a temporary loan spell or a permanent one.

The former is more likely, however.

After the Charlton game, Erik ten Hag made it perfectly clear that the Uruguay international has a future at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag also said that Pellistri has been working hard in training and must continue to do so and await an opportunity to stake his claim in the starting XI.

It was also relayed that club chiefs at United want to sit down with the player’s representatives and discuss a contract extension.

According to SuperDeporte however, Pellistri moving to the Mestalla is highly unlikely. While the player’s agent is pushing towards an exit with a switch to Valencia on the cards, there is an inhibiting factor.

Like Januzaj, Pellistri barely gets any minutes and lacks the sharpness needed to play. Superdeporte claims that the Valencia manager Gennaro Gattuso wants ‘rolled’ players and would take issue with bring in a player lacking in match fitness.







