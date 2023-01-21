Former Manchester United Treble winner bags unlikely TV Show victory

Manchester United players are forever in the spotlight.

Even after retirement, from Gary Neville to David Beckham, United’s old boys have often found themselves in the news for myriad reasons and another former Red Devil has recently joined ranks with his accomplished peers, post an unlikely victory in an unlikelier event.

Masterchef Sweden concluded this week, and it came down to a hotly contested final between two evenly matched competitors, but former Manchester United winger Jesper Blomqvist emerged victorious, triumphing over television host Karl Fredrik Gustafsson.

Blomqvist played a vital part in United’s romp to the Treble in 1999/00, a feat unmatched by any other club in England.

That Titanic run, which culminated at the Nou Camp against Bavarian giants Bayern Munich in the final of the Champions League, a game in which the now culinary virtuoso started, marked the highlight of Blomqvist’s footballing career, one that would see him don the famous colours of Milan and Parma as well.

With United trailing, he was replaced by Teddy Sheringham in the 67th minute, in what would become a pivotal moment in the game.

Sheringham would go on to score the equalizer and assist Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s winner, with both goals coming in injury time.

Now the proud owner of his own pizzeria in Stockholm, Blomqvist had his say on winning the coveted culinary prize.

The former Swedish International wrote on his social media account: “What a lovely competitor I had on the other side of the kitchen table in @karlFred/tag/fred/” target=”_blank” title=”” >fredrik.se [television host Karl Fredrik Gustafsson] and what an exciting final it was.

“Even though I knew the result, I got all sweaty watching iFred TV. Incredibly happy, grateful and humble for the win, know that you Karl-Fredrik might as well have won, it was an incredibly tough & even final.

“The whole production has been amazingly funny, educational but also tough. Then it helps to have such awesome competitors, jury members and the rest of the recording team who supports, pepper and spurs, thank you all for a wonderful adventure.”

Footballers have often spoken out about their ever-shortening shelf lives in the sport, and the struggles of adapting to a new career after retirement.

Blomqvist’s success in his newfound field is a great example to all footballers that there is indeed a life after the game.

The World Cup 94’ bronze medallist has made giant strides in his newfound career in quick time, a testament to his will and dedication.

A heartwarming story for the ages.







