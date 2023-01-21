Gary Neville pinpoints exactly what Man United must do to beat Arsenal in Casemiro’s absence



Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has insisted that his former club must work extra hard to beat Arsenal on Sunday, especially after Casemiro’s absence.

The Brazilian was booked on Wednesday at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace and so will serve his one-match game ban on Sunday as his teammates clash with the Gunners.

Looking ahead to the affair, Neville put a dampener on United’s chances of winning the game without Casemiro.

Neville, however, did not put it past the Red Devils to pull off the unexpected.

He told Sky Sports via The Mirror, “They (United) beat them (Arsenal) without Casemiro last time. They’re going to have to play extremely well, defend well, especially in the first half hour when Arsenal are electric, but they don’t have a great bench.

“If you get through that first period of the game, what you’re going to face is what you’re going to face later on in the game. They had that problem against Newcastle, who defended really well against them.

“But Arsenal are in great form, massive favourites for the game with Casemiro out.”

The former United defender reiterated that Casemiro’s suspension is a big blow for Erik ten Hag and the team.

Neville, however, backed Ten Hag’s decision to play the midfielder against Palace after suggestions that he made a mistake to field him knowing the player was walking a tightrope.

The Sky Sports pundit added that the referee made the right decision to book Casemiro and it was a foul on Wilfried Zaha.

As Ten Hag mentioned after the Palace game, United beat Arsenal at Old Trafford without Casemiro who came on later as a substitute.

United must endeavour to do so again but they face an uphill task to get one over the rivals.







