Jayde Riviere signs for Manchester United

Manchester United have signed Canadian defender Jayde Riviere until the end of the 24/25 season.

The 21 year-old is United women’s first signing in this transfer window.

Riviere made her full international debut at just 16 years old and has since gone on to make 36 senior appearances for Canada.

She was part of their gold medal-winning team at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games and has also helped her country to secure two silver CONCACAF medals.

Riviere was born a Red saying, “I am a huge Manchester United fan, so this is a dream come true for me to sign here.”

She joins fellow Manchester united fans Ella Toone and Alessia Russo.

Currently building up her training after suffering an injury last year, it may be a few weeks before we see her play but she continued to say, “I’m really looking forward to developing and learning at this huge football club, and I can’t wait to use all my playing attributes to help us achieve our joint goals on the pitch.”

Manager Marc Skinner said, “Jayde is an exciting young player who matches the long-term version of Manchester United, and our continued belief in nurturing the best young talent in the game.

“We have been monitoring Jayde for a long time and believe she has the attributes to become an excellent footballer.”

He continued, “We are delighted she has signed her first professional contract with us and look forward to seeing the quality she will add to the group.”

This will be United’s first signing that the new Head of Women’s Football, Polly Bancroft, will have been involved in.

She added, “Jayde joins us as a full international, hungry for club football at the highest level. Her drive aligns with the ambitions of this football club, and we are excited to see her develop further here at Manchester United.”

United fans are excited to see her take to the pitch at Leigh Sports Village!







