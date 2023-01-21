Juventus’ Weston McKennie was subject to an offer from Manchester United



Amidst Juventus’ latest scandal, it was confirmed that discussion took place over the possibility of a transfer of Weston McKennie to Manchester United.

The US international was, according to Andrea Agnelli (as quoted by Tutto Mercato), available “if they give us €50m.”

United, however, were not willing to go that high, instead offering €28m.

When that was deemed unacceptable to Juventus, the Red Devils apparently brought up the possibility of using Donny van de Beek as a makeweight in the deal.

For Agnelli this was not a solution, with Juventus not in need of a midfielder of Van de Beek’s profile.

In light of Juventus’ 15-point deduction for the “Plusvalenza Case” regarding the club’s capital gain violations, it must be wondered whether United might go back in for the 24-year-old.

Serie A’s FIGC Prosecutor has ruled that Juventus will be given a -15 point deduction as result of the “Plusvalenza Case”, club’s capital gain violations 🚨 #Juventus — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 20, 2023

Given that the points deduction will likely make it nigh-on impossible for Juventus to make the Europa League next season – never mind the Champions League – it is perfectly possible that United’s initial offer of €28m would look far more attractive to Juventus now.

McKennie has been a regular player for Juventus this season in midfield, although he has on occasion provided cover on either wing, or at right wing-back.

He also impressed during the World Cup, helping the USA to secure a goalless draw against an England team billed as heavy favourites.

An energetic box-to-box midfielder by trade, McKennie could potentially help to provide cover to United’s midfield, where the likes of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro have been heavily relied upon given their lack of adequate cover.

However, McKennie’s profile is far more similar to that of Scott McTominay than either of those two players, and the Juve midfielder comes with many of the same problems as the United academy graduate.

While he can be effective in the opposition penalty area, he rarely offers much in the build-up, offering very little in the way of progressive passing or dribbling. He arguably should be doing more to make himself available to his teammates as well, and rarely engages his opponents off the ball either.

Even at a discount price, Weston McKennie does not seem to be anything like the kind of player United need to add to their midfield.

Adrien Rabiot, a player United negotiated with in the summer transfer window, would likely be a much better fit should the club be looking for a midfield bargain from the Old Lady. He offers far more active defending, regularly uses dribbles to beat opposition pressure, and is effective in either box.







Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.



