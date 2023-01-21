Liverpool witnesses meteoric rise in revenue to bypass Man United in revenue ranking



Liverpool have bypassed their bitter rivals Manchester United in the Deloitte Football Money League ranking.

The list sees Liverpool leapfrog the Red Devils to slot into third position ahead of United.

United’s noisy neighbours Manchester City lead the charts with Spanish giants Real Madrid trailing them in second place.

Liverpool’s astronomic rise in the ranking represents an improvement by four places to bypass United.

The Merseyside club witnessed a revenue increase of almost 22%, from £487.4m during the 2020-21 season, to £594.3m in 2021-22.

United also witnessed an increase in their revenue – by 18%.

The Red Devils’ increased to an eye-watering £583.2m. French champions Paris St-Germain round off the top five with a revenue of £554m.

Liverpool getting one over on their rivals came as a result of their deep progress in cup competitions.

Jurgen Klopp’s men won the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup last season. They fell short by two matches in their quest to complete an unprecedented quadruple.

Manchester City beat them to the Premier League title while they were beaten in the Champions League by Real Madrid.

An increase in broadcast revenue compounded by a significant rise in matchday revenue was enough to power Liverpool past United in the money league.

United have the opportunity to regain their position this year. Liverpool are enduring a disastrous campaign. They sit in ninth position in the table and are out of the Carabao Cup.

Liverpool also face a tricky Champions League clash with Real Madrid in the round of 16 stage of the competition.

Chelsea(481.3m}, Arsenal( £442.8m) and Tottehnam(£367.1m) are also in the top ten in eight, ninth and tenth positions respectively.







Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.



