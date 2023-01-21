Man United linked with bizarre swap deal for Theo Hernandez



Manchester United may have set their sights on AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez, if certain reports from Italy are to be believed.

Calcio Mercato Web claims that the France star has caught the attention of the Red Devils, who are plotting a summer move.

The Italian outlet claims that United plan to offer Hernandez’s value in the form of a swap deal, essentially offering a ‘two for one’ for the player.

Diogo Dalot, who spent a year on loan with the Rossoneri, and Anthony Martial will supposedly be the makeweights in the offer.

And with Hernandez reportedly valued at around €60m by his club, that offer would be tempting for Milan.

However given that both United stars will be out of contract at the end of next season – not to mention Martial’s £250,000-a-week wages – the Red Devils would need to stump up some extra cash to make a deal work.

All of that appears incredibly unlikely for a number of reasons.

Firstly, swap deals are generally very rare because of the complexity involved in completing them – never mind when there are three players involved in the deal.

Secondly, letting Dalot go after his resurgence under Erik ten Hag would be a very strange decision, particularly when the player himself appears warm to renewing his contract with the club after enjoying his uptick in form.

Next up would be Martial who, despite his injury woes, will be the only centre forward in Ten Hag’s squad come June, when Wout Weghorst’s loan from Burnley expires.

And finally, trading the only right back the manager has trusted for a prolonged period, in addition to the only striker he has, for a left back just does not make any sense from a squad building perspective.

Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are both good options at left back, and while Theo Hernandez is undoubtedly world class on his day, he simply does not play in a position that this Manchester United squad needs to be spending money – and players – on.







Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.



