Manchester United and Leeds set to clash twice in five days after latest fixture rescheduling



Manchester United will face Leeds United two times in the space of five days after the latest round of fixture scheduling.

United were set to welcome the Yorkshire club at Old Trafford on September 18th, but the match was postponed due to the tragic passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

An update by the club on the rescheduled fixture reads, “Manchester United will host Leeds United in the Premier League on Wednesday 8 February at 20:00 GMT, should neither side require a replay in the Emirates FA Cup fourth round.

“The Premier League is giving supporters as much notice as possible by announcing this potential fixture date ahead of the fourth-round weekend.

“Leeds travel to either Accrington Stanley or non-league Boreham Wood – that third-round replay was postponed due to the weather this week – at 12:30 GMT on Saturday 28 January.”

That same evening, United will also be in action in the FA Cup.

They will be hosting Reading at Old Trafford as they look to advance to the next round of the competition.

The scheduling has been made by the Premier League so as to avoid the possibility of fixture congestion later on in the season.

Nevertheless, it is a bizarre situation, that is, facing the seam twice in such a short space of time.

United’s other game that was rescheduled took place on Wednesday against Crystal Palace.

The Red Devils had to settle for a 1-1 stalemate after leading for large segments of the game.

A Bruno Fernandes first-half goal was cancelled out in the dying minutes of the game by Michael Olise’s superb free-kick. The Frenchman fired a powerful shot that the diving David de Gea had no chance of saving.







