Manchester United are “watching” Dani Olmo with RB Leipzig contract coming to an end



Manchester United manager made it his mission to strengthen the spine of the squad after many seasons of neglecting the issue.

United needed to bring in a defensive-minded midfielder and a creative force in the centre of the park and they did just that with Casemiro and Christian Eriksen joining in the summer.

However with Donny van de Beek‘s long-time injury and the fact that uncertainty remains surrounding the futures of both Fred and Scott McTominay, a new midfielder is required at the Red Devils.

Olmo, a target for United

One player who was tipped to move to the Theatre of Dreams is Dani Olmo of RB Leipzig.

He has contributed three goals and four assists in all competitions this season and even impressed for Spain in the World Cup, scoring once and assisting another.

*Olmo Transfer Rumours*

🔴🔴🔴Manchester United are still watching RB Leipzig forward Dani Olmo ahead of a possible move for the Spain international, as Christian Falk said via GiveMeSport.#MUFC #ManUtd #ManUnited #ManchesterUnited #MUMUfootball pic.twitter.com/EgysFCj6Ao — MUMU Football (@MUMUfootball) January 20, 2023

It was reported by The Peoples Person that the Spain international already had an offer from the 20-time English league champions with his contract ending in 2024.

According to Christian Falk, who has a transfer column for CaughtOffside, United’s interest in Olmo is genuine and that they could make a move for the versatile midfielder.

“Yeah, Manchester United are still watching him, of course.

“Leipzig are hopeful to get Olmo on a new contract. He didn’t sign now, so they’re getting a little bit nervous because he could want to change leagues.”

Difficult race for Olmo

However, any move for the 24-year-old will be complicated due to the interest he has generated among clubs in Europe’s major leagues.

Chelsea have enquired about the possibility of landing the Leipzig star while Barcelona were close to landing him last summer. Bayern Munich are also in the race to sign Olmo.

His versatility is one trait that is highly valued by Ten Hag. Olmo can play as the No 10, a a genuine replacement for Bruno Fernandes while he is equally adept on both wings.

Ten Hag is aware of the need to bring in a creative spark but whether the €40million man is the answer the Dutch manager is looking for remains to be seen.



United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.

Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.

Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.

Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!



