Manchester United target Josip Juranovic seals surprise switch to Union Berlin



Erik ten Hag took over the reins at Manchester United and immediately got down to work with the summer transfer window giving him the opportunity to revamp the squad.

After a splurge of over £200 million, the spine of the team was completely upgraded and quite a few gaps in the squad were also filled.

But there was a need to bring in a backup right-back after the Dutchman pointed out the number of matches Diogo Dalot was having to play because of Aaron Wan-Bissaka‘s absence.

RB priority changed

And the former Crystal Palace defender was close to being offloaded in January due to his weakness while going forward and his general awkwardness with the ball at his feet.

But his resurgence post the World Cup has impressed the United boss so much that the club have decided to change their transfer priorities and the right-back position no longer remains an area of concern.

The fact that the Glazers will not sanction further funds for permanent signings also meant the club were forced to abandon quite a few of their previous targets.

Josip Juranović to Union Berlin, here we go confirmed after news revealed on Friday! 🚨🔴🇭🇷 #transfers Understand Juranović will undergo the medical tests on Sunday. €8m fixed fee plus add-ons to Celtic. Contract will be valid until June 2027. pic.twitter.com/Y3wuqoHPCf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 21, 2023

Celtic’s Josip Juranovic was on of the full-backs linked with a move to Old Trafford but it appears he has joined Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin.

The deal for the 27-year-old will cost the Bundesliga outfit £10m for his services.

Juranovic to Berlin completed

“Understand Juranović will undergo the medical tests on Sunday. €8m fixed fee plus add-ons to Celtic. Contract will be valid until June 2027,” transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Twitter.

Both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid were interested in bringing Juranovic to Spain in January while two Premier League outfits were also considering a move for the full-back who starred in Qatar.

His performances in Qatar, where he helped Croatia finish a creditable third, had many clubs chasing his signature but now it seems Union Berlin have won the race.

Ten Hag will not be too disappointed after the kind of displays Wan-Bissaka has put in recently while Dalot remains a favourite of the manager.



United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.

Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.

Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.

Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!



