Michael Carrick discusses Amad Diallo ahead of Sunderland vs Middlesbrough



Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick has spoken about Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo ahead of his side’s clash against North-East rivals Sunderland.

Carrick, who left United’s first team coaching staff following a brief spell as caretaker manager before Ralf Rangnick’s appointment, has led Middlesbrough up to promotion places in the Championship table.

His team face Sunderland, who sit four points below them, tomorrow at midday.

Playing for Sunderland is United’s young Ivorian winger Amad Diallo.

Amad, 20, has enjoyed an incredibly fruitful spell on loan. He was recently awarded Fans’ Championship Player of the Month for his displays in the league during December.

Amad joined United in 2021 whilst Carrick was assistant manager to Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

Speaking to the press of the starlet’s high-flying form and of his dangerous attacking qualities, Carrick said:

“Sunderland are a very good team and have a very good forward line. I know Amad very well from United.

“He’s a terrific footballer and seems to have jumped up a level again from the start of the season.

“His performances have improved and he is a threat.”

Discussing whether his defence will be able to stop the creative talent as he glides on the pitch, Carrick was hesitant to reveal any specific strategy:

“That’s the challenge. He’s a talented player, really smooth on the ball and has a lovely feel for how he takes the ball. He’s sharp, has injection and he sees space very well.

“Obviously I know him and have watched him very closely. He’s not easy to stop because he’s one of the better players, but that’s the challenge we face. We face different challenges and little scenarios every week, but we’ll do our work to be ready.”

Amad has scored a promising six goals in 20 Championship appearances while Carrick holds an impressive 66.7% win rate since he took his first full-time managerial position.







