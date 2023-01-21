Mikel Arteta confirms Arsenal’s plan in the absence of Casemiro ahead of Sunday clash



Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has dismissed talk that Casemiro’s absence for Manchester United on Sunday automatically gives his side the upper hand.

The Spanish coach however said that he, his staff, and players will plot United’s downfall with the knowledge that Casemiro will not be available.

Speaking during his press conference, Arteta fired a warning that United still have many quality players that can make a difference.

Casemiro was ruled out of the game after picking up a booking in the Wednesday draw at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace.

A foul on Wilfried Zaha will see the Brazilian serve his one-game ban against the Gunners in what is a huge blow for Erik ten Hag and the team.

Arteta said, “It’s [Casemiro being suspended] something that we can’t control. He didn’t play in the first game either, and we still didn’t do enough to win that match.”

“When you look at their [Manchester United] squad it’s incredible the individuals and the collective organisation to beat any opponent in this league.

“We will plan the game knowing that he’s not available – that’s for sure.”

Arteta said that United have so many individuals that can change the direction of a game in an instant.

United’s highly-talented stars, as per Arteta, means that Arsenal will have to put their best foot forward and not allow the Red Devils to grow into the game.

The Arsenal coach also praised the work done by Erik ten Hag so far at Old Trafford.

Arteta lauded Ten Hag for turning things around at United so quickly and implementing a style of play and coaching that everyone at the club has bought into.







