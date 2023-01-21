Mikel Arteta confirms Leandro Trossard boost ahead of Sunday showdown with Man United



Arsenal will be able to count on the services of new recruit Leandro Trossard on Sunday against Manchester United.

The Gunners officially announced that they reached an agreement with Brighton over the £27m transfer of the Belgian.

The forward will have the opportunity to make his bow in front of the Emirates crowd on Sunday as the London club hosts United.

United have an opportunity to close the gap between themselves and Arsenal to just five points if they win on hostile grounds.

Mikel Arteta was quizzed on whether Trossard will be available. He replied, “He trained today, so he’s good to go. We are really happy to have him. He’s a player we followed for a while.

“The opportunity came and we had the necessity for a player in the front line who is versatile. I think he can have an immediate impact.”

The Arsenal boss added, “‘We had to think short term but also medium and long term. He gives all that. He’s a very intelligent player when you look at what he’s done in the last few years, he’s a player that fits our way of playing for sure.”

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth also relays that the table leaders registered the 28-year-old before Friday’s midday deadline.

Arsenal are also reportedly close to signing Spezia defender Jakub Kiwior, but he will not be available to feature against the Red Devils.

Arsenal filed Leandro Trossard paperwork before midday registration deadline. Awaiting official confirmation he can be involved on Sunday v Manchester United. Jakub Kiwior could be in attendance at the Emirates provided move from Spezia is finalised before. #AFC #Trossard #Kiwior — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) January 20, 2023

Arteta was asked about Kiwior but refused to divulge details about his imminent transfer.

Trossard is a big boost for Arsenal who are currently without the prolific Gabriel Jesus.

He represents a potent option or alternative from the bench, which is something Erik ten Hag and certainly the team must be wary of.







Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.



