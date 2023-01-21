Romano says Man United unlikely to raid Ajax again, but will monitor Eredivisie



Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Manchester United will not be doing any further business with Ajax any time soon.

The Red Devils signed Lisandro Martinez and Antony in the summer shortly after snaring Erik ten Hag as manager.

Donny van de Beek also moved to Old Trafford in 2020 and Romano believes that such an active route between clubs is unlikely to see much more movement in the near future.

He does, however, believe that United will continue to keep an eye on the Eredivisie as they look to improve their squad and reshape it in Ten Hag’s image.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, the reliable reporter said, “It would be particular to see a club signing three or four players from the same club in the space of one year.

“So I think it could be from other clubs, but I’m sure that United will monitor that market.”

It is a market that has proved fruitful for United in the past, with Sir Alex Ferguson recruiting the likes of Jaap Stam, Park Ji-Sung, and Ruud Van Nistelrooy directly from the Eredivisie.

Under Ten Hag, three players have already joined straight from Netherlands-based club, with Tyrell Malacia coming in from Feyenoord along with the Ajax pair in the summer transfer window.

United were heavily linked with Jurrien Timber in the summer too, although the defender ended up agreeing to stay in Amsterdam and sign fresh terms.

If Romano is to be believed, that is not a transfer likely to be resurrected in summer 2023.

PSV’s Joey Veerman could be a more likely option, particularly given United’s lack of ball-progressing midfielders.

A highly creative midfielder who is also usually good for a goal or two, Veerman could seamlessly slot into the side as a cover or rotational option for Christian Eriksen or Bruno Fernandes.

AZ Alkmaars’s Jesper Karlsson has also been mentioned, although as a left winger he may not be a priority target given United’s current options on that flank.

Both players are 24 years old and could contribute to Ten Hag’s revolution at Old Trafford, but in either case, United will likely need to wait until the summer before any such deals can take place.







