Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane open to Manchester United switch in the summer



Manchester United were in desperate need of bringing in a goalscorer after the acrimonious departure of last season’s top-scorer Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manager Erik ten Hag spoke of how Anthony Martial was not fit enough to handle the congested fixture schedule and that reinforcements would be required with United fighting on all four fronts.

Due to poor financial conditions and the Glazers potentially selling the club, the January window became all about loan signings.

In the end, the Red Devils ended up bringing in Wout Weghorst from Burnley on loan with no option to make it permanent in the summer.

Striker plans in place for next summer

The club want to start afresh next summer and not rely on stop-gap solutions as has been practiced by the club in recent seasons.

Quite a few top strikers have been linked with a move to Old Trafford next summer and one of them is Tottenham Hotspur superstar Harry Kane.

According to The Daily Mail, “Manchester United are interested in a mega summer swoop for Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 United chiefs have already started exploring the particulars to a potential move for Harry Kane at the end of the season. Spurs would like to extend his current deal, but there is negativity about their chances of persuading him. [@SamiMokbel81_DM, @ChrisWheelerDM] #MUFC pic.twitter.com/ad1JlYj1Pw — United Update (@UnitedsUpdate) January 20, 2023

“Erik ten Hag has put a new No 9 at the top of his summer recruitment plans and England captain Kane is among the club’s preferred options.”

The England captain is all set to enter the final 12 months of his contract with Spurs and while the North London outfit would like him to sign an extension, there is a feeling he might not agree this time around.

“How Tottenham finish the season, particularly whether they qualify for the Champions League, will be a factor in whether the north London club tempt their talismanic striker to re-commit,” the report added.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is known to be extremely difficult to negotiate with and it might prove to be the case next summer as well.

Kane open to moving to United

While the London club know that they might risk losing him on a free, Levy is determined to set to a minimum £85million price tag on Kane.

And interestingly, that figure will be applicable for other European clubs and for Premier League rivals, it is going to cost extra as Levy does not want to directly strengthen a rival.

Both Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have both been credited with a serious interest in Kane in recent weeks.

However United chiefs have been informed that Kane is “open to joining United” as he has his sights set on breaking Alan Shearer’s all-time goalscoring record in the Premier League.

Kane has scored 198 top-flight goals, 62 adrift of Alan Shearer’s record.

United’s other striking options include Serie A top-scorer Victor Osimhen and wonderkid Benjamin Sesko of RB Salzburg. However, in Kane, Ten Hag will get a player who knows the league and will be ready to start firing from the first minute.



United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.

Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.

Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.

Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!



