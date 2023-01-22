Confirmed Man United XI vs Arsenal: Scott McTominay and Wout Weghorst start



Wout Weghorst starts again for Manchester United today as they attempt to topple Premier League leaders Arsenal at the Emirates stadium.

Anthony Martial has not travelled after being substituted against Manchester City at half time last week with an ongoing leg injury.

Weghorst will be flanked by Marus Rashford and Antony, with Bruno Fernandes in the number 10 position.

With Casemiro suspended, Scott McTominay comes in to replace him in what looks to be a direct like-for-like role.

Fred will consider himself unlucky not to have got the nod after some fine recent displays, but McTominay is perhaps considered the more direct equivalent.

Christian Eriksen is the other deep-lying midfielder in this 4-2-3-1.

In defence, Diogo Dalot is still recovering from a hamstring injury sustained at the World Cup, so the in-form Aaron Wan-Bissaka retains the right back role.

He will be joined by Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez as the centre backs and Luke Shaw at left back.

David de Gea continues in goal.

On the bench will be Tom Heaton, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, Victor Lindelof, Fred, Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Anthony Elanga and Kobbie Mainoo.

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨 Erik makes one change from Wednesday night, with @McTominay10 coming in for the suspended @Casemiro.#MUFC || #ARSMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 22, 2023







