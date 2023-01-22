Crystal Palace shareholders Josh Harris and David Blitzer consider minority stake in Manchester United



Crystal Palace shareholders Josh Harris and David Bltizer are reportedly planning to launch a bid for a minority stake in Manchester United.

It would allow the Glazers to remain in charge at Old Trafford.

Harris Blitzer Sport Entertainment own NHL side, The New Jersey Devils and the Philadelphia 76ers of the NBA.

According to The Daily Mail, Harris and Blitzer are said to want a piece of Man United after missing out on Chelsea to Todd Boehly.

United fans have been desperate for a change in ownership and would be disappointed if this deal goes through.

The Glazers have bled the club dry since taking over in 2005.

Over the past ten years, their reckless and inept moves have left United behind their rivals, including Manchester City and Liverpool.

Under Erik ten Hag, Man United seem to be back on track.

A change in ownership will give a massive boost to the fans and players.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made it public via his intermediaries that he would be interested in buying United.

According to The Telegraph, parties from the Middle East are expected to come to the bidding table soon.

The next few weeks will be crucial in determining the future of United.



