Erik ten Hag admits harsh reality about Manchester United after 3-2 defeat to Arsenal

Erik ten Hag was clearly disappointed in his side’s 3-2 defeat at the Emirates Stadium.

Manchester United were defeated by Arsenal in what was an entertaining encounter for the neutral.

The hosts dominated possession, especially in the second half and had United pinned back.

Mikel Arteta’s side created more chances and were way more threatening with the ball.

United showed resilience but eventually conceded in the dying minutes to hand Arsenal all three points.

In his post-match interview, Ten Hag said:

“It irritates me immensely how quickly they were allowed to score 1-1. But this is the process that we are in. Right now, we are not a top team. But if we learn from this, we will get a step closer.”

🚨🎙️| Erik ten Hag: “It irritates me immensely how quickly they were allowed to score 1-1. But this is the process that we are in. Right now, we are not a top team. But if we learn from this, we will get a step closer.” [ViaPlay] — centredevils. (@centredevils) January 22, 2023

“They are very good on the ball, but we are a good defending team. There were not a lot of open chances. We made mistakes which we cannot make.”

“Today, we have to accept we are not satisfied with this defining performance because we can do better. You start well and you have to take benefit from that situation. It can’t happen that you concede like we did.”

🚨🎙️| Erik ten Hag: “They are very good on the ball but we are a good defending team. There were not a lot of open chances. We made mistakes which we cannot make.” [via @ShamoonHafez] — centredevils. (@centredevils) January 22, 2023

🚨🎙️| Erik ten Hag: “Today we have to accept, we are not satisfied with this defining performance because we can do better. You start well and you have to take benefit from that situation. It can’t happen that you concede like we did.” [via @ShamoonHafez] — centredevils. (@centredevils) January 22, 2023

“There is still a lot [of trophies] to win, also in the Premier League.”