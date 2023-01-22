Erik ten Hag gives his surprising verdict on Antony and Bruno Fernandes heated bust-up



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has had his say on the bust-up between Bruno Fernandes and Antony against Crystal Palace.

At Selhurst Park, a moment of misunderstanding between the two United stars saw them exchange words in what seemed like a heated moment.

The video went viral and elicited mixed reactions from the fanbase.

It was all good between the two attackers however who reconciled minutes later during the game.

Ten Hag told Sky Sports, “I think they are really OK with that. There is always emotion, so much is about brains, but also emotion too when the heart rules the head.

“Those two, and there are others when they bring that emotion to the game, it makes their performance better.

“Sometimes they cross the line with each other, but in the same minute, they are best friends again.”

Ten Hag heaped praise on Fernandes and remarked that alongside the Portuguese, the other leaders at Old Trafford are Raphael Varane, David de Gea, Christian Eriksen, and Luke Shaw.

The United boss added that one crucial battle against Arsenal will be between Fernandes and Martin Odegaard. He labelled the two captains as modern footballers who are very skilful and contribute with goals.

Ten Hag opined that Fernandes can be a weapon in transition for the Red Devils against the Gunners who are currently top of the table and enjoy a five-point gap between themselves and second-placed Manchester City.

The Dutchman was quizzed on Casemiro’s absence and he detailed that the team has a special plan for Arsenal as they did against Manchester City during the derby.

Ten Hag doubled down on his earlier stance that there’s no excuse and that United must beat Arsenal even without Casemiro as they did earlier in the season.







Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.



