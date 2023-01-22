Erik ten Hag hails impact of Aaron Wan-Bissaka post the World Cup break



Ahead of the huge clash against Arsenal, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was asked about the recent resurgence of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

It has been a remarkable turnaround in form from the 25-year-old who seemed destined to leave the club during the January transfer window.

He managed only four minutes in the first half of the season, with the Dutch manager preferring to play Diogo Dalot instead.

AWB’s turnaround

Quite a few clubs like former club Crystal Palace, Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United were all linked with a move for the full-back.

But since the World Cup break, Wan-Bissaka has been a changed player. He grabbed an acrobatic assist in his first start of the campaign against Burnley before going on to impress in the Manchester derby and against his former club.

Ten Hag on Aaron Wan-Bissaka: "He is picking up the coaching, he's making good progress from the start of the season to now. He was in a bad situation because he was not fit, a couple of injuries and illness and things changed during the break." — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) January 21, 2023

The manager revealed that the first half of the season was a difficult one for the full-back due to niggling injuries and a few bouts of illness.

He credited the defender and revealed that he used the break to improve his fitness and has taken aboard all the coaching tips and is reaping the benefits.

“He’s picking up the coaching and he’s making good progress from the start of the season to now,” the United boss said during the pre-match press conference.

ETH praises AWB

“He was in a bad situation because he was not fit and had a lot of injuries, he had a couple of illnesses in the first half of the season before November, but things changed during the break.

“He worked well in the training camp and he had some good performances in the games. I think he’s making good progress and against Crystal Palace was one of our best players.”

In what could potentially be a six-pointer against the league leaders, Ten Hag was asked whether he felt the club were on the right path.

“Yes, I’m quite convinced of that process. I think we are in the right direction, but it also means that we have to improve a lot if you want to compete in the future for the top positions because the competition will be really tough.”



United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.

Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.

Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.

Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!



