Fabrizio Romano provides crucial update on Facundo Pellistri’s future



Manchester United will make the final decision on Facundo Pellistri‘s immediate future next week.

Pellistri has become the subject of heavy interest from both South American and European clubs.

The Peoples Person reported that Flamengo had expressed interest in the Uruguayan and were keen to acquire him on loan.

Valencia are also thought to have an interest in Pellistri although a report detailed that they harbour doubts about his sharpness seeing as he’s barely played for the Red Devils this season.

Pellistri’s agent, La Salvia confirmed that United want to extend his client’s contract at Old Trafford.

La Salvia however added that Pellistri needs to play games and his entourage will not be satisfied with the player just being confined to the bench at the expense of his career’s advancement.

La Salvia added that he has received many enquiries for the 21-year-old.

According to the reliable Fabrizio Romano, Flamengo have withdrawn their interest in the former Penarol man and are no longer an option for him.

Romano relays, “Understand Flamengo are no longer a loan option for Facundo Pellistri.”

“Valencia are pushing while there are two Serie A clubs as possibilities on the table.”

“Manchester United will decide next week whether they want to send Facundo on loan or not.”

Understand Flamengo are no longer a loan option for Facundo Pellistri. Valencia are pushing while there are two Serie A clubs as possibilities on the table. 🔴🇺🇾 #MUFC Manchester United will decide next week whether they want to send Facundo on loan or not. pic.twitter.com/6RQzpsa8Vx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 22, 2023

Romano did not divulge which Serie A clubs are in for Pellistri, although Bologna have been linked to the winger.

There is a clamour within the United fanbase for Pellistri to be played more. He made his debut for United against Charlton Athletic and produced a sensational cameo.



United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.

Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.

Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.

Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!



