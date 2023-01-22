Former Manchester United and Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez shows where his loyalty lies



Manchester United have the chance to throw the title race wide open when they face league leaders Arsenal on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium.

It will be an uphill struggle considering the absence of Casemiro who is suspended for the clash after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season against Crystal Palace.

It has been a long time since United and Arsenal were both in the title race and the stakes are extremely high this time around.

Sanchez shows his love for Arsenal

Both teams have their media team going overboard with highlights of famous victories doing the rounds on different social media platforms.

One such post from the Gunners featured Alexis Sanchez’s thunderous strike during the 3-0 win over United back in October 2015.

Alexis Sanchez on Instagram story, reacting to his goal in Arsenal’s home win over Manchester United in the 2015/16 season: “You will always be in my heart. You were my first family in England. And everyone took good care of me especially the fans!” [IG: alexis_officia1] #afc pic.twitter.com/hxbwkGilTK — afcstuff (@afcstuff) January 21, 2023

The Chilean will go down as one of the worst signings in United’s history. The forward netted a grand total of three Premier League goals across his entire two-and-half-year stint as a Red Devils player.

And he has now created further divisions between him and the United fanbase by commenting on Arsenal’s post and stating they are his “first family”.

“You remembered me. I will never forget you too. You will always be in my heart. You were my first family in England, and everyone took good care of me especially the fans! All the best Gunners!!,” a clearly emotional Sanchez wrote.

One of United’s worst-ever signings

His move to United was controversial as he followed in the footsteps of Robin van Persie and chose to leave Arsenal for United, though the move did not pan out even close to how Van Persie’s went.

As Sanchez later recalled, he wanted to leave United after one training session.

“Sometimes there are things that you don’t realise until you get there, and I remember the first training session I had, I realised a lot of things.

“After the session I got home and I told my family and my agent ‘can you not rip up the contract to go back to Arsenal?’. They laughed, I told them there’s something that doesn’t sit right, it doesn’t seem good.

“But I already signed, I was already there. After the first few months I carried on having the same feeling, we weren’t united as a team in that moment.”



