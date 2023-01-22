Lisandro Martinez opens Man United goalscoring account in heartbreaking loss against Arsenal



Manchester United suffered a 3-2 loss at the hands of Arsenal today.

The game seemed to be destined to end in a stalemate until an Eddie Nketiah goal in the dying minutes gave the Gunners the victory.

United got their goals through Marcus Rashford and Lisandro Martinez, who scored his first for the Red Devils.

Nketiah’s brace and a brilliant goal from Bukayo Saka ensured Arsenal clinched all three points.

United mustered 42% possession of the ball to Arsenal’s 58%.

The table leaders had an enormous 25 shots at goal, with five being on target. United had only six shots on target with four challenging Aaron Ramsdale.

The Red Devils made 386 passes with a pass accuracy of 77% to Arsenal’s 517 passes with a success rate of 82%.

A player who stood out in the high-pressure game for United is Lisandro Martinez.

The defender registered a pass accuracy of 83%.

He had 75 touches of the ball and made four crucial interceptions against Arsenal, the most in-form team in the Premier League.

Martinez, in a show of his incredible technical ability and passing range, successfully pinged seven long balls to his teammates.

The Argentine made three key clearances, which helped to relieve pressure when Arsenal pushed in search of the winner.

The 25-year-old was also good in the air, where he won two duels.

He won a similar number of duels on the ground. Martinez had one shot to his name but made it count. He capped off a wonderful showing at the Emirates with the goal.

Lisandro Martinez’s game by numbers vs. Arsenal: 83% pass accuracy

75 touches

7 long balls completed

4 interceptions

3 clearances

2 aerial duels won

2 ground duels won

1 shot

1 shot

1 goal Scores for United for the first time. 🔪

If there were any doubts about his fitness after the World Cup, he has certainly put them to rest.

