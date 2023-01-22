Lisandro Martinez reflects on heartbreaking 3-2 loss to Arsenal

Home » Lisandro Martinez reflects on heartbreaking 3-2 defeat to Arsenal

by Raj Dholakia
written by Raj Dholakia


Lisandro Martinez shared his thoughts on Manchester United’s 3-2 defeat to Arsenal.

United played decently in the first half, almost matching Arsenal in possession.

Marcus Rashford‘s opener was cancelled out by Eddie Nketiah.

In the second half, Arsenal stepped it up and pushed United’s defensive line further back.

The Gunners took the lead courtesy of Bukayo Saka, but United responded back with a towering goal from Martinez.

The Argentine was the standout player for United throughout the game.

In his post-match interview, he spoke about how the team must pick themselves up and move on.

“We are disappointed because we wanted to win the match.”

“We have to raise our heads and keep fighting. It’s hard, but that’s how it is. You have to be strong. We have to also learn from it. This can’t happen again.”

He was overjoyed after scoring his first goal for the club. It could be seen in his celebrations.

“It’s a dream for me to score my first goal for Man United, I’m really happy about that.”

“In the end, it was not the result I wanted, but we have to keep going.”

Erik ten Hag will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing week.

