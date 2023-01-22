Manchester United handed Harry Kane transfer boost after shocking Antonio Conte news

Antonio Conte is reportedly set to leave Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the season.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the London club have yet to approach him for a contract renewal and it looks likely that he will depart.

🇮🇹❌ Antonio Conte will leave Tottenham at end of the season. The North London club have not even asked him to renew, reports @DiMarzio. pic.twitter.com/yklFGmz7bS — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) January 22, 2023

“The news I can tell you with certainty is that Antonio Conte will leave Tottenham at the end of the season.”

” There was no spark, his contract is expiring, and the club has not asked him for a renewal.”

Conte is a proven winner, and it looks like Spurs do not match his ambition.

From a Manchester United point of view, it could be a blessing in disguise.

Despite performing poorly as a team, Spurs have a bunch of excellent players that could be of interest to Erik ten Hag.

Harry Kane is the first name that comes to mind. The England captain will be looking to move elsewhere after another underwhelming season.

United would be a lucrative option, especially if they attain Champions League football next season.

Kane would be the ideal striker for Ten Hag’s possession-based system.

He is undoubtedly one of the best in the world and would slot in well at Old Trafford.

Another interesting pick could be Rodrigo Bentancur. He has been one of Spurs’ bright sparks this season and looks very comfortable playing in the Premier League.

United do lack depth in midfield, and Bentancur would be a welcome addition to the squad.

The club’s priority target is a striker, and various reports have mentioned names like Victor Osimhen, Goncalo Ramos and Benjamin Sesko.

United will have to make an important decision regarding their main striker target for the summer, as plenty of quality options are available.



