Manchester United set to be without two key players for Arsenal clash



Manchester United were already dealt a major blow in their title aspirations during the mid-week clash against Crystal Palace as they were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw.

Even more of a blow was losing midfield general Casemiro who saw his fifth yellow card of the season, automatically getting suspended for the potential six-pointer against Arsenal on Sunday.

The Brazilian’s absence has meant Erik ten Hag will have to tweak his line-up to compensate for his loss and try and come up with an answer against the league leaders.

Martial, Dalot to miss out?

Even more bad news could be in store for the Dutch manager with two key players not pictured as part of the travelling squad.

According to The Manchester Evening News, “Anthony Martial and Diogo Dalot are set to miss Manchester United’s trip to Arsenal on Sunday.

“The duo were not seen among the members of the squad that travelled by train to London on Saturday afternoon.”

🚨 Anthony Martial & Diogo Dalot are set to MISS Manchester United’s trip to Arsenal on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/Q4k0DWkNcg — Back Again W/Troopz Podcast (@backagain) January 21, 2023

The French striker, who missed out on the Palace game, was expected to be available for the game against the Gunners but was not seen among the members of the squad that travelled by train to London on Saturday afternoon.

Dalot had to be taken off during the FA Cup tie against Charlton Athletic and missed both the Manchester derby and the trip to Selhurst Park.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has done well since coming into the squad and Dalot’s absence should not be felt as much.

Weghorst to get another chance

But Martial missing out could be a huge blow as that means on-loan striker Wout Weghorst will be playing his second successive game.

While the Dutch striker did reasonably well against the Eagles, he is yet to fully grasp Ten Hag’s style nor has he got up to speed in the Premier League.

Both not being pictured travelling does not necessarily mean they have not travelled to London so supporters will be hoping to see the duo warming up at the Emirates on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Jadon Sancho has also not made the trip to London. He did return to first-team training this week but is still far away from returning to competitive action.



