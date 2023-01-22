Match report: Arsenal 3-2 Manchester United



Manchester United suffered a heartbreaking defeat at the Emirates after they lost 3-2 to league leaders Arsenal.

It was Arsenal that started off brightly, Odegaard had a shot blocked in the opening two minutes which led to a corner which United cleared.

Arsenal were making some good runs forward but United’s defence was alert to the danger.

There were a few tackles flying in, Antony was dispossessed and wanted a free kick but Anthony Taylor waved it away. Fernandez also felt like he should have a penalty but VAR didn’t overrule the ref.

United made the breakthrough in the 16th minute when Marcus Rashford found his scoring boots once again, hitting it from 25 yards out and finding the bottom corner.

The momentum didn’t stay with United though as Arsenal fought back and in the 23rd minute they equalised when Xhaka crossed it to the far post where Nketiah was waiting to head it in.

McTominay had a brilliant chance, a powerful shot from outside the area which Ramsdale saved.

After Shaw conceded a free kick, Arteta got booked for his reaction.

After the restart, Antony made some good runs but Arsenal had him covered.

It was the home side who took the lead in the 53rd minute with a good strike from the right which bounced awkwardly in front of De Gea and nestled into the far corner.

It didn’t take long for United to level though in what was a thrilling game for the neutral! It came from a corner which was initially dealt with by Arsenal but Martinez dived to head it was the Arsenal defence.

No one wanted to lose but no one wanted draw either and Arsenal came bursting forward again. United scrambled back, Odegaard’s shot was blocked by Eriksen.

Saka almost got his second but it rattled the woodwork.

Arsenal were the better side, as they maintained the intensity, pushing to restore their lead.

United managed to counter with a lovely bit of play from Fernandes to Weghorst, who played in Rashford. He was brought down by Ramsdale but the ref said it was a fair challenge.

Shaw brought down Saka who was awarded a free kick in a dangerous area. It ping-ponged around the box and a shot was well saved by De Gea.

United were struggling to hang on to this draw and in the 89th minute Arsenal went ahead, Nketiah tapping it in at the back post.

Heartbreak for United fans who had had a difficult week since the elation of the derby.

Team: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Eriksen, McTominay, Antony (Fred 70), Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst

