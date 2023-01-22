Match report: Reading 0-1 Manchester United



Manchester United have beaten Reading 1-0 in a frustrating away day game.

The first shot of the game came from Hayley Ladd for the Reds, who put it just wide.

Garcia made a good run down the right, played it into Toone on the edge of the area, who fed it through to Ladd, but her shot was straight at the keeper.

At the other end Earps had work to do but luckily the Royals’ first shot was weak.

Reading were growing into this game, as a shot from 40 yards out landed on the roof of the net.

Moments later and Earps was forced into a good save to tip a shot over the bar.

United responded, Garcia found the side netting with a header and shortly after struck a shot wide.

United won a penalty but Captain Katie Zelem couldn’t convert it.

The Reds had plenty of chances but they couldn’t find the goal, Parris had a shot that was blocked and the follow up hit the bar.

As the second half began, United tried too hard to open the scoring and were caught offside twice in the first five minutes.

Reading’s defence was holding steadfast as Toone got a shot off that was blocked and Russo had a chance.

This was a frustrating game for the Reds as they had wave after wave of attack but Reading had their chances too.

Earps was forced into an incredible diving save as Reading headed towards the target. If United could keep a clean sheet, this game would be a massive confidence boost for England’s number one.

In the dying stages of the game manager Marc Skinner made some changes and it was Williams who made an instant impact, firing high into the top right corner of the net from 12 yards out.

Finally United’s pressure had paid off in the 87th minute.

The Reds just had to hold on now and though there wasn’t much time left, in a league that relies heavily on goal difference, United kept trying to extend their lead.

But they will have just been relieved that they took the three points in what was a hotly contested WSL game.

Team: Earps, Batlle, Blundell, Toone, Zelem, Ladd, Le Tissier, Garcia (Williams 84), Turner, Parris (Thomas 65), Russo







