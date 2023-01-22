Pep Guardiola aims a dig at Manchester City as his private Man United admission is revealed



Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has repeatedly admitted in private that his successes at the Etihad would be more celebrated if he was managing Manchester United.

The stunning revelation came after the Spaniard aimed a dig at his employers and City fans following their sensational comeback against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday.

Guardiola’s men battled in the second half to overcome a two-goal deficit and eventually run out 4-2 winners at the Etihad.

After first-half goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Emerson Royal, City went into the break under a cloud of heavy boos from their fans.

In the second half, a resurgent City side grabbed four goals courtesy of Julian Alvarez, Erling Haaland and a double from Riyad Mahrez.

An animated Guardiola could not be contained during his post-match media obligations.

He slammed City fans for their reaction during the game and said that he could only hear Tottenham fans cheering their team.

Guardiola remarked that maybe everyone at the club had become too comfortable and complacent in their winning ways and successful era.

The 52-year-old called for a reaction not only from his players and elements within the club but also from supporters themselves.

According to Miguel Delaney, Guardiola has previously admitted in private that his achievements would generate more hype and be granted more significance if they had been achieved across the city.

Delaney relays, “Guardiola is known to have privately remarked on how much more celebrated his successes would have been if they were at Manchester United.”

“There have been many moments during his time at City where he has very publicly wrestled with the image of the club. He’s frequently spoken about the fans, as he did on Thursday, and just as often compared City as a whole to huge clubs like Barcelona and Bayern Munich.”

“There have then been the questions for the media themselves, as to why his Premier League champions have not been praised more. At least part of that is the same reason there were boos on Thursday, which he clearly didn’t like.”







