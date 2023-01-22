Roy Keane highlights importance of Arsenal v Manchester United game with regard to the title race

Roy Keane spoke about the importance of Manchester United’s game versus Arsenal concerning the Premier League title race.

The Gunners host United later today in what promises to be another blockbuster encounter.

Both the teams are in flying form, with Arsenal leading the table.

Keane spoke about whether United could find themselves involved in a title challenge, to which he replied:

“Can they [#mufc] get in the mix of winning the title?”

“You would have been told you’re mad saying that a few months ago. But if they can come and win here today, it’s a big ask, they are very much in the mix.”

“Anything less than a win [against Arsenal], and you can certainly forget about #mufc for the title.”

“Man United had such a difficult start to the season – it’s great to see their recovery.”

“They are obviously slightly behind Arsenal in terms of the level of performances and of course, the points total, but it is a great chance for United today.”

United will be without the services of star man Casemiro, who was suspended after accumulating maximum yellow cards.

Ten Hag spoke about how his team will have a clear plan and look to implement it efficiently to get the win at the Emirates.

A win would certainly boost United’s prospects of finishing in the top four and put them in contention for the title.



