Roy Keane shares thoughts on Manchester United’s 3-2 defeat at the Emirates

Roy Keane blamed Manchester United’s lack of quality for their 3-2 defeat to Arsenal.

United fought hard but conceded late to hand the hosts all three points.

Erik ten Hag spoke about how he was annoyed by his side’s mentality and how silly mistakes cost them the game.

Keane spoke about how the manager had a lack of options and that it affected the way the game played out.

“United have made progress, but at the end of the game, I look at Shaw still at left-back; there are questions about him.”

“Wan-Bissaka, Fred, McTominay, it’s as if Manchester United had not turned the page on the problems of the past.”

Keane ripped into Wan-Bisaaka:

“He’s not great going forward, so people say he’s a good defender. I don’t think he’s a good defender.”

🗣 "A club like Manchester United you have to deal with these set backs." Roy Keane believes Manchester United's squad depth is not strong enough to make an impact pic.twitter.com/nLRdARudbP — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 22, 2023

The Englishman should have done better for Arsenal’s equaliser to make it 1-1. His body shape was completely wrong, making it difficult for him to mark Eddie Nketiah.

Keane went on to say:

“With 20 mins to go and you’re looking at the bench, there is not much options; they’re still short in that department.”

“There is a bit to go with United. They did come and perform, but it’s hard to win games when you concede three goals.”