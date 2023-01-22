Tony Mowbray says Amad Diallo has what it takes to succeed at Manchester United

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray believes Amad Diallo has the talent to force his way into Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United squad.

As reported in The Northern Echo, Mowbray has advised the United hierarchy that Diallo has what it takes to make it at the very top level.

Diallo has been in fine form for Sunderland since his loan move at the start of the season, playing a key role in the Black Cat’s playoff push.

The youngster produced another strong display, helping himself to his seventh goal of the campaign in Sunderland’s impressive 2-0 victory against Michael Carrick‘s, Middlesbrough today.

Amad Diallo, WHAT A GOAL ✅ pic.twitter.com/sKQWL75hvh — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) January 22, 2023

Mowbray has been notably impressed by the 20-year old since taking over at The Stadium of Light.

“He has done exceptionally well. He has almost earned the right to play every minute of every game over the last two months. And that is all down to his talent.” he said.

“He is always a threat to the opposition. Defenders hang out a leg and he dances past them.”

The Sunderland boss admitted he has spoken to senior figures at Old Trafford regarding Diallo’s development.

“I had a long conversation with coaches at Manchester United this week who were asking about Amad.” he said.

Mowbray has no worries about Diallo’s footballing ability but feels it will be down to his personality and ability to handle pressure that decides whether he makes it at Old Trafford.

“The talent is there. I know he will never fall short on talent because the ball is stuck to his left foot. It is whether the personality will mature and grow into believing he can play on that stage. If he can get that and feel comfortable in that environment, then he has the talent to thrive there.” he said.

Erik ten Hag has good options in wide areas and it will be down to Diallo to prove his worth to the United manager in his loan spell and when he returns to the club.

Diallo was signed by United in 2021, in a deal worth £37 million from Italian side Atalanta.

He has made nine appearances for the club, scoring a solitary goal in the Europa League against AC Milan.







