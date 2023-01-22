West Ham earmark Scott McTominay as Declan Rice’s long-term replacement



West Ham have lined up Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay as a possible replacement for Declan Rice.

Rice is increasingly likely to leave the London Stadium at the end of the season.

A report recently detailed that Rice is the subject of interest from a number of English clubs including Arsenal, Chelsea and United.

The Englishman is at the top of Mikel Arteta’s wishlist ahead of next summer.

United are also said to have “laid the groundwork” for a possible Old Trafford switch for the West Ham captain.

The London club seems to have softened their initial stance and have now slashed their asking price for Rice.

It will take around €70m for West Ham to part with Rice’s services.

According to West Ham Central, via the relatively reliable ExWHUEmployee, West Ham may turn to McTominay to replace Rice.

The United man will come in as the long-term replacement for Rice.

Scott McTominay is being considered as the long-term replacement for Declan Rice@ExWHUEmployee pic.twitter.com/0zGiVgQLH2 — West Ham Central (@WestHam_Central) January 21, 2023

McTominay has attracted a lot of interest this month, as his fortunes at Old Trafford seem to have taken a negative turn.

The 26-year-old has been reduced to a bit-part role with Erik ten Hag preferring a midfield pivot of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen.

Whenever a midfield substitution has been made, Ten Hag has largely called on Fred before McTominay.

Newcastle are known admirers of the United academy graduate alongside other Premier League clubs such as Everton, Leicester City and Southampton. ‘

Ten Hag however is said to value McTominay and sees him as an important player in his squad. United have also rebuffed any enquiries that have been fielded for McTominay.



