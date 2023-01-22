What Dusan Vlahovic’s camp has told Manchester United as Juventus offer up the striker



Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Turmoil and uncertainty in Turin have presented the Red Devils with a golden chance to sign the prolific Serbian who has been linked to the club multiple times in the past.

The Italian giants are already out of the Champions League and have been handed a 15-point deduction in Serie A after an investigation into their finances.

The point deduction leaves the Old Lady in tenth position with Champions League qualification increasingly looking like an impossible task to achieve this season.

Vlahovic values Champions League football and wants to play at the highest level. United currently sit in third position and are cruising towards a top-four finish.

90min reports that United have been made aware of Vlahovic’s availability. United have also been told that the player is open to a switch to Old Trafford just a year after he moved to Juventus from Fiorentina.

“Juventus are understood to be almost understanding of the player’s [Vlahovic] position and are willing to come to the table either in January or in the summer, though are looking to at least recoup the amount they paid for Vlahovic last year if they are to do a deal.”

“United’s transfer team have always liked the player, but have never moved into the running before as they were aware of Vlahovic’s desire to join Juventus in the first place.”

“As United narrow down their shortlist for a new number nine, they have been told that the striker himself would like to play for manager Erik ten Hag.”

United could consider the 23-year-old alongside some of their other targets.

Also on Ten Hag’s list are Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen and Benjamin Sesko.

The 20-time English champions are not the only club that’s been offered the chance to sign Vlahovic. Arsenal, PSG, Chelsea and Bayern Munich have also been made aware of his desire to move.

United could be aided in their efforts to sign Vlahovic by qualifying for the Champions League. The club believes that spending shackles will be removed by being in Europe’s top competition.

Not only will it make United more appealing but it will also give them greater wiggle room with regard to FFP rules.



