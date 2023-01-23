Alan Hutton urges Manchester United to keep hold of Aaron Wan-Bissaka this month

Former Premier League right-back Alan Hutton has urged Manchester United to keep hold of Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the January window.

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton feels Wan-Bissaka could have a big part to play in the second half of the season at Old Trafford

United have been linked with a swap deal with Wan-Bissaka for Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters.

The defender’s time at United looked to be coming to an end after not featuring for Ten Hag in the pre-World Cup fixtures.

Diogo Dalot’s fine form and attributes more suited to Ten Hag’s style had given him the nod in the first part of the campaign but after he picked up an injury at the World Cup, Wan Bissaka was given his chance.

Since featuring, the 25-year-old has contributed well in his seven appearances with Hutton praising his performances after coming in from the cold.

“Wan-Bissaka was nowhere to be seen. Erik ten Hag has come in, he has given him an opportunity with Dalot being out and I think he has done really well.” he said.

Speaking on the potential swap deal, Hutton says United should stick with Wan-Bissaka.

“Me right now, I would not do it. I do not think they will get that back (money United paid) at this moment in time. Given his recent performances, I would not swap him.” he said.

Hutton went onto to say he feels that, defensively, Wan-Bissaka is one of the strongest in the Premier League but admits he needs get better with the ball at his feet.

“Going forward is where he needs to improve, defensively I think he is one of the best best one v one defenders,” he said.

Wan-Bissaka’s contract has until 2024 before expiry, after signing for United from Crystal Palace in 2019, in a deal worth around £50 million.







