Alejandro Garnacho contract agreement “close” says Fabrizio Romano



Manchester United are finally closing in on an agreement with Alejandro Garnacho over a new contract, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The teenager’s current deal expires at the end of next season, prompting concern among United fans keen to see the youngster stay at the club.

Interest from the likes of Real Madrid has also been a cause for concern, with their La Liga rival Atletico Madrid in the picture as well.

But Romano expects Garnacho to remain a Red Devil for some time yet and believes that an agreement will happen soon.

“So for Garnacho, Man United feel they are close,” Romano told Give Me Sport. “Not a done deal yet, but they are confident.

“Man United are very optimistic, they have been speaking to Garnacho since the summer, because the first negotiations were in June. It then took some time to negotiate on the player side.”

That additional time was no doubt due to Garnacho’s impressive performances since being fast-tracked into United’s senior side.

He has scored two winning goals and provided four assists in 595 minutes of senior football, giving him a goal involvement roughly every 99 minutes.

He has also greatly impressed with his direct running, energy, and ability to go either side thanks to his two-footedness.

As previously reported by The Peoples Person, Garnacho’s contract could end up being a historic one.

With around £32,000-a-week currently on the table, the Argentine will become the most highly-paid teenager in the club’s history, while there has also been talk of a release clause being permitted in the deal.

Previous reports indicating that a seven-year contract is being talked over would also be a first for United, should that occur.

Whatever the finer detail, fans will be hoping for a speedy resolution and years of witnessing Garnacho’s talent at Old Trafford.







