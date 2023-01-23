Brandon Williams open to Old Trafford exit by next week amidst struggle for minutes



A temporary exit for Manchester United defender Brandon Williams could be on the cards before the end of this month.

According to The Manchester Evening News, the United academy graduate is desperate for first-team minutes and so could seek a loan move elsewhere.

MEN reports, “Brandon Williams is open to leaving Manchester United on loan before the transfer window closes next week.

“Williams, 22, has appeared once for United since May 2021, having spent last season on a season-long loan with Norwich, and is eager for fulfilling playing time.

“The full-back missed the first four months of the season through injury but Williams played in both of United’s friendlies against Cadiz and Real Betis during their training camp in Spain last month.”

Another factor that has influenced Williams’ decision is the resurgence of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Wan-Bissaka seemed nailed on for a move away in January but is now a crucial part of Ten Hag’s team with Diogo Dalot on the sidelines with an injury.

Tyrell Malacia is Luke Shaw‘s competition at left-back and this has left little room for Williams to feature for the club.

The 22-year-old’s current Old Trafford contract runs until 2024.

United also have the option to extend by an additional year.

Earlier this month, The Athletic indicated that United were willing to listen to offers for a number of players including Williams.

It may be that letting the player leave on loan is the best solution. He had a relatively good loan spell at Norwich last season where he was an established starter. The player will be best served where he’s guaranteed significant gametime.

