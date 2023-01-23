Ethan Laird suffers injury during Queens Park Rangers’ draw with Swansea City



Manchester United loanee Ethan Laird has been dealt an injury blow as he was had to come off during Queens Park Rangers’ draw at home to Swansea City.

The marauding right back suffered a hamstring injury, forcing his withdrawal in the first half.

Manager Neil Critchley was loathe to lose him, telling West London Sport:

“Ethan went off with a hamstring injury, which was obviously serious enough for him to have to go off, and we really missed him as well because he was really good for us.”

Laird has suffered a number of injuries throughout his fledgling career, enduring a torrid time on loan at Bournemouth last season, for example.

He, as well as United’s coaching staff and that of QPR, will be hoping that the hamstring issue does not prove to be too serious.

The 21-year-old is a talented young player, blessed with extraordinary pace and remarkable attacking instincts.

He has started 23 games in the Championship this season and performed so well that there had even been talk on Erik ten Hag recalling him to join Man United’s first team.

While that was never likely due to the Dutchman preferring young players to continue their positive form on loan, it speaks to how highly Laird is regarded.

He has become a key player in QPR’s season and, while they currently sit just 13th in the table, they are just four points from the playoffs at the halfway point of the season.

Critchley will be hoping to have Laird back as soon as possible to aid in a highly competitive Championship season.

After that, Laird may well find himself playing in the senior team of Manchester United.







