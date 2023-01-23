Gary Neville and Roy Keane give their verdict on “madman” Mikel Arteta’s touchline theatrics



Manchester United fell to a 3-2 defeat against Arsenal at the Emirates.

United looked set to have a share of the spoils before a late goal from Eddie Nketiah ensured the Gunners clinched all three points and cemented their title bid.

The result left United fourth in the table, level on points with third-placed Newcastle and 11 points adrift of Arsenal.

An aspect of the game that came up was Mikel Arteta’s theatrics on the touchline.

The Arsenal boss has come under heavy criticism in recent games for his overcharged reactions and constant complaints towards match officials.

This was evident against United in the 3-2 loss, which led to him being shown a yellow card by Anthony Taylor. ‘

After a foul by Luke Shaw on Bukayo Saka, Arteta was at it again and made no secret of his displeasure at Shaw’s transgression on the Arsenal number seven. It may even have contributed to the United defender subsequent timid performance.

United legend Gary Neville backed Taylor’s decision to book the Spaniard, commenting that he behaved like a “madman.”

Neville said on Sky Sports via The Mirror, “I think he’s right there, Anthony Taylor. “He’s been singled out over the last few weeks, Mikel Arteta, but I have to say it was just a basic foul, there was nothing in it.

“Shaw’s just trying to get in front of him, Saka does well, but he charges back up the touchline like a madman, Mikel Arteta, just watch him.

“There’s nothing in it, it’s a foul, move on with the game. He makes it look like he’s two-footed him.”

Roy Keane however expressed a different opinion and insisted he had no problem with Arteta’s theatrics.

The former Red Devils captain remarked that the Arsenal coach is just passionate and is driven by a desire to win.







