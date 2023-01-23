Huge blow for Manchester United as primary target nears shock decision

Tottenham Hotspur are in a bit of an existential crisis at the moment.

Following humiliating losses against Arsenal and Manchester City in quick succession, Antonio Conte’s men find themselves struggling to keep up in the race for top four this season.

There are also question marks over the future of the Italian manager himself. His contract is running out this summer and despite the existence of a clause to extend it further, there are genuine doubts over whether the former Juventus man is in it for the long haul, given his propensity to throw in the towel if things don’t go his way.

Conte was left aghast by his team’s collapse against the Citizens as Spurs conceded four goals in the second half, completely undoing all the hard work done to take a 2-0 lead at half time against the reigning PL champions on their own turf.

Harry Kane was instrumental once more in Tottenham securing that first-half advantage, his well taken strike from an acute angle was parried by Ederson straight to Emerson Royal, who would head it in to silence the home crowd at the Etihad.

The 29 year old has often been responsible for carrying the side and is currently Spur’s top scorer with 17 goals in all competitions. No other player has hit the two digit mark for the North Londoners this term.

Kane’s contract, a six year deal he signed in 2018, expires in 2024.

This has led to a barrage of rumours in the transfer columns, with a cluster of clubs being linked with a move for the Tottenham captain.

That may not be the reality of the matter, according to transfer guru David Ornstein, who wrote in his piece for the Athletic, “Kane’s wish would be to win trophies at Tottenham and he is said to be focused on doing that in the coming months rather than leaving”.

Ornstein also mentioned that the England captain was not to be swayed by big offers, as “Spurs’ plans and ambitions have always been central to his thinking”.

Bayern Munich and Manchester United are both said to be keen on making a move for Kane.

With Tottenham currently trailing top four by six points, and Conte’s contract up in the summer, there could yet be a scenario wherein one of the last remaining one-club men in the game recognises that his time at White Hart Lane has drawn to a close.







