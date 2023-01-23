Malo Gusto: Manchester United contact French right back for potential transfer

Manchester United have reportedly made contact with Olympique Lyon right back Malo Gusto for a potential transfer.

According to Fabrice Hawkins (RMC Sport), Chelsea have made a five-year offer to the Frenchman.

🔴🔵 Malo Gusto a un accord contractuel avec Chelsea 🔹 Les Blues ont formulé une première offre. 🔹 Un contrat longue durée de plus de 5 ans l’attend 🔹Manchester United s’est aussi positionné et a demandé au joueur de ne pas se précipiter 🔹Chelsea suit toujours D.Dumfries pic.twitter.com/yLMZmp04jD — Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) January 23, 2023

United have urged him not to make a quick decision and wait until the summer.

They would like to be involved in a potential future deal.

Gusto is one of the best young right backs in the world and has scary potential.

United need a backup to Diogo Dalot, and Gusto would be the ideal choice

Erik ten Hag’s possession-based system calls for the team to play out from the back.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is not the most competent on the ball, and Ten Hag could be looking to sell him in the summer.

Gusto has all the qualities to succeed in the Premier League.

In Peter Bosz’s 4-3-3 system, Gusto facilitates build-up and is instrumental in their overall playing style.

At 19, Gusto has great tactical intelligence to deal with various situations. He is flexible in and out of possession and extremely effective going forward.

Ten Hag could use him as an inverted full back or tell him to bomb down the outside.

United must try their best to convince Gusto, or else they could miss out on a potential world-beater.