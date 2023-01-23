Man United dealt another blow as Milan Skinriar considers Paris Saint-Germain move

Reported Manchester United target Milan Skriniar’s future at Inter Milan is becoming increasingly uncertain. The Italian Serie A central defender’s contract is set to expire at the end of June.

Late last year, there was speculation that the star was considering trading in the blue and black of Inter for the red of Manchester United.

A move to Paris Saint-Germain now looks like more of a reality for the centre-back.

Doubt has been recast over Skriniar staying at Inter, with reports claiming that Paris Saint-Germain is on the cusp of securing the player’s signature (via Calcio Mercato).

Reports also claim that the Inter player rejected his current club’s offer for a contract extension.

Speaking at a conference, PSG coach Christophe Galtier didn’t deny his club’s interest in the Slovakian defender. He spurred on the rumours that a farewell from the Nerazzurri is no longer a possibility but a certainty.

Galtier said:

“I have seen the information that has come out on Skriniar, but I can’t say if he will come in this season or in the summer. I can’t tell you.”

Galtier added, “The management is working, and I have a lot to do with my players, and I need to be focused on what we need.”

Milan Skriniar started his career at Zilina in Slovakia.

Afterwards, Skriniar joined Serie A side Sampdoria in 2016 before starting his Inter career the following year.

The Slovakian defender has won the Serie A title, the Coppa Italia, and two Supercoppa Italianas.

Europe’s elite recognise the 27-year-old’s pedigree, but it appears PSG are in pole position to secure the talents of the defender.







