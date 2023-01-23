Manchester United offered the chance to sign wantaway striker Nicolo Zaniolo



Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Roma forward Nicolo Zaniolo.

Roma boss Jose Mourinho confirmed that Zaniolo wants to leave the club although offers are yet to come in.

Mourinho however added that he expects Zaniolo to remain at the club and help see out the season.

Areanapoli relays, “The player [Zaniolo] has also been offered to Manchester United and PSG.”

Tottenham have been the club most heavily linked with a move for the 23-year-old. It’s believed the North London club made an offer for the Italian but it was rejected.

Tottenham want the player on an initial loan with an obligation to buy while Roma would prefer a straight sale.

It remains to be seen whether United take Roma up on their offer and choose to advance with a deal to bring Zaniolo to Old Trafford.

United’s struggles in front of goal are an open secret. The team’s attacking department is extremely light and more quality additions are needed.

After Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure, the Red Devils turned to Wout Weghorst as a temporary solution.

The Dutch striker however is still to hit the ground running and has not made much of an impact in his two opening games.

Erik ten Hag has not been aided by Anthony Martial who has missed the last two games due to injury.

Standing at 6ft 3in tall, Zaniolo is a physical specimen and should have no trouble in adapting to life in the Premier League.

He also boasts incredible technical ability to accompany his physical dominance and aerial threat. Another advantage is that he can play in multiple positions across the forward line, which is an invaluable asset for any manager.



